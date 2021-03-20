Fire breaks out in slum cluster in Vasant Kunj

NEW DELHI

Three persons injured in the incident

A fire broke out in a slum cluster in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj in the early hours of Friday, leaving three people injured and gutting 14 shanties, the police said.

The injured were identified as 35-year-old Mukesh and two children, aged four and two, they said. Mr. Mukesh was injured while trying to save the two children, the police said.

The fire was reported at 2.45 a.m. and nine fire tenders were pressed into action, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the fire broke out in a garbage heap near the shanties.

A total of 14 shanties were gutted in the blaze, which was later brought under control.

Meanwhile, another minor fire incident was reported in a bank in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.