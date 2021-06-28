Fire breaks out in room near operation theatre at AIIMS

No injuries reported; seven fire tenders pressed into service to extinguish blaze

A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the operation theatre of the Emergency Department at AIIMS here on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service said. No one was injured, they said.

A call was received at 5.04 a.m. about a blaze at the premise and seven fire tenders were rushed to AIIMS, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said. The fire was brought under control quickly, he said, adding that it broke out in the storeroom adjacent to the operation theatre.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station at around 5.15 a.m. about the blaze, and on reaching AIIMS, sparking and smoke were observed in a dummy room near the casualty area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said: “All the patients in the vicinity were evacuated. Seven fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the fire.”

The situation is normal and under control, and there has been neither any casualty nor injury to any person, he said. The casualty area has been reopened for patients, the police said, adding an investigation is under way to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

Another minor blaze

Another minor blaze was reported at Safdarjung Hospital, fire officials said.

A call was received at 7.58 a.m. about a fire near the canteen area of the hospital. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Mr. Garg. The fire broke out in an underground cable. It was brought under control very quickly and no injuries were reported, he said.