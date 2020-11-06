Delhi

Fire breaks out in residential building; none injured

A massive fire broke out in a residential building on GB Road in Central Delhi on Thursday evening.

According to Delhi Fire Service, they received a call at 7.04 p.m. regarding a fire on the third floor of a residential building on GB road. Five fire engines were pressed into service.

“By 9.30 p.m. the flames were completely doused. But cooling off operation continued for an hour. The occupants in the building were safely rescued. A fireman got injured during the operation, but he is fine,” said a DFS officer. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

