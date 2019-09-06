Fire breaks out in rear power car of Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at New Delhi station

A luggage cum generator car attached with Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express caught fire at New Delhi railway station on Friday afternoon. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
Railways spokesperson said that fire broke out in rear power car of 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express at around 13.40 hrs in Delhi. The fire brigade reached at site and fire has been extinguished.
A Delhi Fire Service officer said that a call of fire was received at 13.57 hours from Platform Number 8 of New Delhi railway station. Total 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The train departed to Nizamuddin railway station where a power car will be attached and then the train would depart for Kerala's Kochuvalli, its final destination.
Investigation has been ordered to find out cause of incident.
