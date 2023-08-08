ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in old OPD wing at Delhi AIIMS; no casualties

August 08, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

Exact cause of blaze yet to be ascertained, says Delhi Fire Service; emergency services restored

Mehul Malpani

Firefighters at the old OPD building of AIIMS, where a fire broke out on the second floor on Monday.  | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Over 100 patients were evacuated from the old outpatient department (OPD) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after a fire broke out on the second floor, officials said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the blaze, which started around 11.30 a.m. and was brought under control in an hour and a half by 16 fire tenders and fire fighting teams at AIIMS, according to a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.

DFS Director Atul Garg said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Recent incidents

The hospital has seen a few blazes over the past few years, though no casualties were reported in any of them, including one at its Convergence Block in June 2021 which gutted a COVID laboratory. Two more were reported in 2019 — one in August at the PC Block and another in March at the Trauma Centre.

In an incident report, AIIMS Medical Superintendent Sanjeev Lalwani stated that while 31 patients were evacuated and shifted to the ICU and other wards, 70 were shifted out of the emergency ward to other facilities.

ICU and emergency services in the old OPD wing were restored by the evening, while endoscopy services will take a day or two to restart, AIIMS spokesperson Rima Dada told The Hindu. “[AIIMS] Director M. Srinivas held a meeting with senior officials. He informed them that a fire safety audit had already started on August 3 and an investigation is under way,” Dr. Dada added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the fire started in a store room on the second floor which had been shut for a long time. Several police personnel, three emergency vehicles, and a team of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority helped to bring the situation under control, she added.

