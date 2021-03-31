Fire breaks out in ICU ward of Delhi’s Safdurjung Hospital

A fire broke out in intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Safdurjung Hospital in South Delhi on Wednesday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Services, a fire call received at 6.35 a.m. regarding fire in Safdarganj hospital. Fire engines rushed to the location and found that fire was in ICU of the hospital that was located on first floor of three storey building.

“Total nine fire tenders were rushed to the site. And around 50 patients were shifted in others ward with the help of hospital staff,” said a DFS official.

He added that fire was controlled timely and prevented from reaching to other wards. No casualty has been reported so far from the incident. The cooling operation is currently underway.