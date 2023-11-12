ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

November 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A fire broke out in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar market area on November 12, police said.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call in the evening about some roadside shops in the market catching fire, they said.

Personnel from the fire services rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control with help from the police. There are no reports of any injuries, the police said.

"Police and fire services staff are on the spot and the blaze is under control," a senior police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US