Fire breaks out in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

November 12, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A fire broke out in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar market area on November 12, police said.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call in the evening about some roadside shops in the market catching fire, they said.

Personnel from the fire services rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control with help from the police. There are no reports of any injuries, the police said.

"Police and fire services staff are on the spot and the blaze is under control," a senior police officer said.

