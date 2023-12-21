Fire breaks out in Delhi's Gopaldas Bhawan building

December 21, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

“A fire broke out on the 11th floor of the Gopaldas Bhawan building, which houses offices of several private firms, on Barakhamba Road, in New Delhi, on December 21 afternoon,” officials said.

“No casualties have been reported so far. The occupants of the building were evacuated after the fire broke out,” they said.

“A call about the fire was received around 1 p.m. and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service,” a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black smoke was seen billowing from the building. The operation to douse the fire is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.