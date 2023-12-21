GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Gopaldas Bhawan building

No casualties have been reported so far. The occupants of the building were evacuated after the fire broke out.

December 21, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Gopaldas Bhawan building, at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

| Photo Credit: PTI

“A fire broke out on the 11th floor of the Gopaldas Bhawan building, which houses offices of several private firms, on Barakhamba Road, in New Delhi, on December 21 afternoon,” officials said.

“No casualties have been reported so far. The occupants of the building were evacuated after the fire broke out,” they said.

“A call about the fire was received around 1 p.m. and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service,” a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Black smoke was seen billowing from the building. The operation to douse the fire is under way.

