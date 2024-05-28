ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in Delhi metro train pantograph

Published - May 28, 2024 12:04 am IST - New Delhi:

In the video, the train doors are open and passengers are seen recording videos of the fire on their mobile phones.

PTI

A minor fire breaks out on roof of a metro train at Rajiv Chowk metro station heading towards Vaishali, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

A pantograph of a Delhi Metro train caught fire at Rajiv Chowk station on Monday evening due to some external material getting caught between it and the overhead equipment for electrification, the DMRC said in a statement.

A video of the incident is circulating online. In the video, the train doors are open and passengers are seen recording videos of the fire on their mobile phones.

In reference to the viral video in which a minor fire is seen emanating from the roof of a train, this is to clarify that the incident pertains to a train at Rajiv Chowk station heading towards Vaishali around 6:21 pm, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in its statement.

The extant incident was a case of pantograph flashing which occurs at times due to some external material getting stuck between overhead equipment for electrification (OHE) and pantograph. It poses no safety threat or hazard to passengers, it said.

The affected pantograph was immediately put out of service and the train continued its onward journey as usual after around five minutes of troubleshooting with the remaining pantographs, it added.

The exact cause of the fire will be investigated in this case, the DMRC said.

