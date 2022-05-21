Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi
Seven to eight fire tenders are working at the spot to douse the blaze
A fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Bawana area on May 21, officials said.
The information about the fire was received at 11.05 a.m. Seven to eight fire tenders are working at the spot to douse the blaze, the fire officials said.
In another incident, a fire broke out at a shop in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area. The fire department received information about it at 11.05 am, they said.
Seven fire tenders have been pressed into service, the officials said.
No casualty has been reported in either of the incidents so far. Further details are awaited.
