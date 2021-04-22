Fire breaks out at timber market, 100 shanties gutted

NEW DELHI

Around 100 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a timber market in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Wednesday morning, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze around 3 a.m. and 28 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control around 6 a.m., they said.

According to the police, they rushed to the spot after receiving information and found around five godowns and 25 to 26 adjoining shanties destroyed.

