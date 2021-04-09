Fire breaks out at stationery godown

NEW DELHI

09 April 2021

No casualty has been reported: DFS

A fire broke out at a four-storey building in Shahdara’s Dilshad Garden Industrial Area on Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. No injuries were reported.

A DFS official said that a call was received around 8.30 a.m. and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service. “A fire broke out at a stationery godown situated on the third floor of a four-storey building in Dilshad Garden Industrial Area. No casualty has been reported so far,” said Atul Garg, DFS Director.

The police said that the fire broke out at the place where chemical for production of tape is stored and there was no one inside the building. However, people were vacated from neighbouring buildings.

Eventually, 15 more fire tenders were rushed and the fire was doused by 2 p.m.