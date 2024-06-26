Fire breaks out at Safdarjung Hospital, none hurt

A fire broke out in a storeroom of the old emergency building of Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident while a nurse was rescued from the third floor of the building. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

A Safdarjung Hospital official said everything is under control now and no patient was affected due to the fire. “The building was evacuated immediately and no patient was impacted by the fire,” the official said, adding that the fire started around 10.30 a.m.

A resident doctor, who was on duty at the time of the incident, said those in the building were evacuated immediately. “Both the police and DFS officials reached the spot soon and helped everyone exit the building. Some nursing staff members were stuck on the third floor but they too were evacuated safely,” he added.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, DFS Divisional Officer (South), said, “Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. We controlled the fire immediately and rescued an elderly nurse from the third floor after smashing a window of the hospital.”

