Fire breaks out at Sabzi Mandi

None injured; short circuit suspected, say fire officials

A fire broke out at a shop in Rani Bagh’s Sabzi Mandi in north-west Delhi on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported yet, they said. A call was received around 10.56 a.m. after which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire broke out at one of the shops and later spread to around 40 shops. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze, he said.

An officer said that the fire spread to other shops due to the tarpaulin as partition between the shops and strong winds. The fire was doused around 12.20 p.m., while the cooling process were on for a few hours, he said.