Fire breaks out at PVC sole factory in Narela

A fire broke out at a PVC sole factory at outer Delhi’s Narela on Thursday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No casualty have been reported so far, he said

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the factory around 11 a.m. and 10 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Later, 15 more fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was finally brought under control by 5.30 p.m., but the cooling process was under way.

A senior police officer said that as soon as the fire broke out, around 45 workers, who were inside the factory had come out.

The National Disaster Response Force team as well as the State disaster management team was at the spot for inspection.

A short circuit is suspected to be the reason that led to the massive fire.