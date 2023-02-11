ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at PNB Bank in Delhi's Karol Bagh

February 11, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST - New Delhi:

16 fire engines rushed to the spot; no casualty reported so far

ANI

Fire service personnel in Karol Bagh area of Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A fire broke out at the Punjab National bank (PNB) located in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi on Saturday, February 11, 2023, fire officials said.

According to the officials, the fire department got information about the incident at 5.00 am. Sixteen fire engines reached the spot as soon as the infomation was received and controlled the fire, officials said.

The fire officials said that no casualty had been reported yet. The reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

Further details awaited.

