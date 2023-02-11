HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at PNB Bank in Delhi's Karol Bagh

16 fire engines rushed to the spot; no casualty reported so far

February 11, 2023 09:16 am | Updated 09:16 am IST - New Delhi:

ANI
Fire service personnel in Karol Bagh area of Delhi. File photo

Fire service personnel in Karol Bagh area of Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A fire broke out at the Punjab National bank (PNB) located in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi on Saturday, February 11, 2023, fire officials said.

According to the officials, the fire department got information about the incident at 5.00 am. Sixteen fire engines reached the spot as soon as the infomation was received and controlled the fire, officials said.

The fire officials said that no casualty had been reported yet. The reason behind the fire is being ascertained.

Further details awaited.

Related Topics

fire / Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.