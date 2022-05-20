Fire breaks out at Jhandewalan cycle market; 20 shops gutted

A massive fire broke out on Friday afternoon at a cycle market in central Delhi’s Jhandewalan, destroying at least 20 shops, officials said.

Atul Garg, the director at Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said around 2.05 p.m., they received a call regarding the fire in the godown, which is located near Videocon tower. Around 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by around 5.30 p.m. Mr. Garg said, adding that no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

According to the officials, the fire originated at an office in the basement of a building, from where it reached the ground and first floors within a short time.

The congested road and parking posed problems in conducting fire fighting operations, the DFS chief said, adding that the presence of highly combustible substances like polythene and tyres in the premises made the fire spread fast.