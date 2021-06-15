Fire breaks out at IT building

NEW DELHI

15 June 2021 04:44 IST

A fire broke out on the first floor of a two-storey building inside Safdarjung Airport premises here on Monday, said Delhi Fire Service officials.

All the four occupants of the IT building were safely rescued, said an official, adding that there were no injuries.

The fire department said they received a call about blaze at 3.24 p.m. and six fire tenders were pressed into service. The police said two more fire brigades of the Airport Authority of India were also pressed into service.

The exact cause of blaze is yet to be known but an electrical short-circuit is suspected, said officials.