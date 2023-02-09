ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi

February 09, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - New Delhi

Nine fire engines reached the spot.

ANI

A fire broke out at the HDFC Bank located in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi on Thursday, February 9, 2023 morning, officials said.

According to the officials, the fire department got information about the incident at 6:05. am.

Nine fire engines reached the spot as soon as it was received.

The incident took place in M-29, M Block, GK Part-2 area.The fire that broke out in the basement (server room) and ground floor of the HDFC Bank was brought under control at around 7.15 am, officials added.

Officials said that no casualty had been reported yet.

Further information is awaited.

