HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Delhi

Nine fire engines reached the spot.

February 09, 2023 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - New Delhi

ANI

A fire broke out at the HDFC Bank located in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi on Thursday, February 9, 2023 morning, officials said.

According to the officials, the fire department got information about the incident at 6:05. am.

Nine fire engines reached the spot as soon as it was received.

The incident took place in M-29, M Block, GK Part-2 area.The fire that broke out in the basement (server room) and ground floor of the HDFC Bank was brought under control at around 7.15 am, officials added.

Officials said that no casualty had been reported yet.

Further information is awaited.

Related Topics

fire

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.