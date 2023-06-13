HamberMenu
Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site; MCD says 60-70% doused

The fire broke out due to high temperature reacting with methane gas at the site, says civic body

June 13, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Firefighters dousing the blaze that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on Monday.

Firefighters dousing the blaze that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Monday but was brought under control within hours, officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

According to a DFS official, the blaze was reported around 1.30 p.m., after which 14 fire tenders were rushed to the site immediately.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials said the fire broke out due to the high temperature reacting with methane gas generated at the site and spread quickly due to strong winds.

The civic body said authorities were quick to respond and nearly 10 excavators as well as 4-5 bulldozers at the site were pressed into action to control the fire.

“Around 60-70% of the fire was doused immediately and it was not allowed to spread across the landfill site,” the civic body said in a statement.

It added that 10-12 small blazes were confined in a small area and continue to burn, but would be extinguished by the night.

