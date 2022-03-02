Fire breaks out at factory in Narela; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in north Delhi’s Narela on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties have been reported, they said.

Police said they received information about the fire at 11.03 a.m., following which a team rushed to the spot. The premises where the fire broke out was owned by M/S Taj Plastics which was into manufacturing animal mats. None was present inside the factory at the time of the incident.

DCP (Outer-North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the fire was successfully doused.