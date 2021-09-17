Fire breaks out at factory godowns in Mayapuri

NEW DELHI

17 September 2021 00:48 IST

A fire broke out at the godowns of a factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri on Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Services said.

A fire department official said that they received a call regarding the blaze around 9.30 a.m. after which 23 fire tenders were pressed into service. “The fire broke out at a factory having two godowns — one of car accessories and other of cold drink — on the ground floor of the building,” the official said.

The fire was brought under control at 12.20 p.m., they said, adding that no casualty has been reported.

