Fire breaks out at ESI hospital; none injured

A fire broke out at the ESI hospital in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Thursday, said Delhi Fire Service officials. They said no injuries were reported in the incident.

A fire official said: “A call was received at 1.16 p.m. that a fire has broken out on the second floor of the ESI Hospital in Punjabi Bagh. It was a non-COVID area. A total of seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control at 2.30 p.m.”

He said the fire broke out in the UPS room attached to an operation theatre on the second floor of the hospital. There were no patients present at that time on the floor but around 20 hospital staff, all of whom were safely rescued, the fire department said. Cause of fire is being ascertained, they added.