Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi Transport Department office

A fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, an official said.

A call about the fire was received at 8:38 a.m., following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. The cause of the blaze in not known yet, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Jan 20, 2020

