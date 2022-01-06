Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi market

A major fire gutted many shops at the Lajpat Rai market in Chandni chowk in the early hours on Thursday | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma
PTI New Delhi 06 January 2022 08:59 IST
Updated: 06 January 2022 09:44 IST

No casualties have been reported.

A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 a.m. and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

