Fire breaks out at Delhi market

New Delhi

06 January 2022 08:59 IST

A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 a.m. and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.