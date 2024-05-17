ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office

Published - May 17, 2024 01:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in the office of the BJP’s Delhi unit on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. No casualties were reported during the incident.

According to the officials, they received a call around 4.25 p.m., which reported the blaze at the BJP office on Pandit Pant Marg.

A senior DFS official said that three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within a few minutes.

In a statement, the BJP said that a short circuit in the electricity meter box triggered the fire and added that no property was damaged and no one was hurt.

“We have informed the matter to the police for further investigation,” a DFS official said.

