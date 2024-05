A fire broke out at the Indira Gandhi International airport on May 17, official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.

"We received a call from IGI Airport at 6.15 p.m. regarding a fire. We have pressed three fire tenders," the DFS official said.

Further details are awaited.

