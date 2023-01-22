ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at Connaught Place restaurant, none injured

January 22, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

An offficial of the Delhi Fire Services said the fire at SinCity in F Block was reported around 9 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

Smoke billows from a restaurant where a fire broke out at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fire broke out at a restaurant in central Delhi on Saturday morning, fire department officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said that information about the fire at SinCity in F Block, Connaught Place was received at 8.51 a.m., and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It was brought under control by 10.35 a.m.

“The firefighting operation started after opening the front and back gate of the restaurant, “while we’re ascertaining, but it seems the fire started from the restaurant’s bar area,” the official added.

