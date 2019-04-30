Fire breaks out at chemical factory

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Naraina Industrial area of west Delhi's on Monday afternoon. A fireman and a special officer of the Delhi Fire Service were injured while dousing the flame.

The fire broke out at in a three-storey building of chemical factory located behind Payal Cinema around 11.37 a.m.

The workers on the various floors managed to escape before the fire spread to other floors of the building. No casualties have been reported.

“The exact reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. The staff of factory informed that the fire started from ground floor. Around 40 fire tenders rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. The fire was finally brought under control at 5.20 p.m.,” said a fire officer. The officer added that the cooling operation continued till late evening.

“Due to the massive fire, the area was covered under thick smoke that caused difficulty in breathing to people in the area. Staffers from adjoining factories were evacuated,” added the officer.