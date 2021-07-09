Fire breaks out at CBI office, none injured

NEW DELHI

09 July 2021 01:26 IST

A fire broke out at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at CGO Complex on Thursday morning, said officials, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said a call regarding fire was received at 11.36 a.m. after which seven fire tenders were pressed into service.

“The fire had broken out in the transformer room and AC Plant room in second basement,” the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.