Delhi

Fire breaks out at an eatery in Delhi’s Connaught Place

PTI New Delhi July 15, 2022 09:22 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 09:22 IST

A fire broke out on Friday, July 15, 2022 morning at a restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place area, officials said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze at the Hi Fi Restaurant in the outer circle of Connaught Place was received at 5.32 am.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 6.35 am, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

