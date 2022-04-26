Fire breaks out at Amar Colony shop, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a shop in Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony on Tuesday, said Delhi Fire Officials

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said they received a call at 2.40 p.m. about the fire incident at the shop. The blaze also spread to a restaurant on the ground floor in Amar Colony.

A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire was brought under control by 4.20 p.m. He said that no injuries were reported in the accident.

The officials are ascertaining whether the fire originated from the kitchen. No confirmation has been provided by the DFS.