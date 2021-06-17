Delhi

Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

ire brigades arrive after a fire breaks out at Convergence block, 9th floor of AIIMS in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 17 June 2021 02:28 IST
Updated: 17 June 2021 02:28 IST

According to the fire department, a call about the fire was received at around 10.30 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building here on Wednesday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injury has been reported so far in the fire that broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the fire was received at around 10.30 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Advertising
Advertising

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

Comments
More In Delhi
Delhi
Read more...