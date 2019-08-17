Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, under control now

A fire has broken out at the P.C. Block (second floor) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on August 17 evening.
After a call was received by the Delhi Fire Service around 4.50 p.m., 34 fire tenders were rushed to the sport. No casualties have been reported so far.
The fire in the P.C. Block has now been brought under control and the cooling process is underway. The PC Block does not have patients and mainly comprises doctors' rooms and is situated near the emergency block.
Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.
Smoke was seen billowing out from top of the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on August 17 evening.
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.
Officials at the hospital are shifting the patients while the Emergency Lab, the Superspeciality OPD ward and the AB1 ward have been shut down.
(With inputs from Agencies)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor