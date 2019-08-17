Delhi

Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, under control now

As many as 34 fire tenders have been rushed to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi where a fire broke out on August 17 evening.

As many as 34 fire tenders have been rushed to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi where a fire broke out on August 17 evening.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

No casualties have been reported so far.

A fire has broken out at the P.C. Block (second floor) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on August 17 evening.

After a call was received by the Delhi Fire Service around 4.50 p.m., 34 fire tenders were rushed to the sport. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire in the P.C. Block has now been brought under control and the cooling process is underway. The PC Block does not have patients and mainly comprises doctors' rooms and is situated near the emergency block.

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

Smoke was seen billowing out from top of the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on August 17 evening.

Smoke was seen billowing out from top of the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on August 17 evening.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

Officials at the hospital are shifting the patients while the Emergency Lab, the Superspeciality OPD ward and the AB1 ward have been shut down.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
Related Topics National Delhi
Delhi
fire
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 7:13:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/fire-breaks-out-at-aiims-hospital-in-delhi/article29119249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY