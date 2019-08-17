Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, under control now

A fire has broken out at the P.C. Block (second floor) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi on August 17 evening.

After a call was received by the Delhi Fire Service around 4.50 p.m., 34 fire tenders were rushed to the sport. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire in the P.C. Block has now been brought under control and the cooling process is underway. The PC Block does not have patients and mainly comprises doctors' rooms and is situated near the emergency block.

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from top of the premier health institute.

Smoke was seen billowing out from top of the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on August 17 evening. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

Officials at the hospital are shifting the patients while the Emergency Lab, the Superspeciality OPD ward and the AB1 ward have been shut down.

(With inputs from Agencies)