Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Delhi's Pandara Road, no one injured

Published - July 17, 2024 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control, officials said.

PTI

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour, Delhi Fire Services officials said. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

No was was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire.

A probe is underway.

