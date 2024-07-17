Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Delhi's Pandara Road, no one injured

A fire broke out at the famous Gulati restaurant on Pandara Road near India Gate here in the early hours of Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Fire accidents since Independence – A timeline

No was was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out at 2.48 am in the sitting area of the restaurant and soon spread to the first floor, a DFS official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Some furniture and other articles were gutted in the fire, the official said.

Police said it appears that a short circuit caused the fire.

A probe is underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.