DelhiNEW DELHI: 27 February 2021 12:06 IST
Comments
One dead in Delhi factory fire
Updated: 27 February 2021 12:53 IST
The incident happened near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station.
A major fire broke out at a factory near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the early hours of Saturday. One charred body has been found, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
A DFS official said that a call regarding the fire was received around 4 a.m., after which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service. Subsequently, 10 more were sent to douse the fire. The operation is still under way, DFS said.
DFS also said that a charred body was found during the dousing operation and is being identified.
More details are awaited.
Fire at Delhi Factory
More In Delhi
Read more...