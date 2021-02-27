Delhi

One dead in Delhi factory fire

Smoke billows after a fire erupted in a plastic and nail polish factory near near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in Delhi in Saturday, February 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Staff Reporter NEW DELHI: 27 February 2021 12:06 IST
Updated: 27 February 2021 12:53 IST

The incident happened near the Pratap Nagar Metro Station.

A major fire broke out at a factory near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the early hours of Saturday. One charred body has been found, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

A DFS official said that a call regarding the fire was received around 4 a.m., after which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service. Subsequently, 10 more were sent to douse the fire. The operation is still under way, DFS said.

DFS also said that a charred body was found during the dousing operation and is being identified.

Advertising
Advertising

More details are awaited.

Fire at Delhi Factory

Comments
More In Delhi
fire
Delhi
Read more...