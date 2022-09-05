Fire breaks out at a building in Chandni Chowk, no casualties so far

Fire broke out at a wholesale textile market in Dehli’s Chandni Chowk area late on Sunday night

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 05, 2022 10:57 IST

The site in Chandani chowk where fire broke out on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

A fire broke out at a wholesale textile market in central Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area late on Sunday night, officials at the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Monday. No injuries and casualties have been reported so far.

DFS received a fire call around 10.40 p.m. and around 40 fire tenders were sent to the site from all over Delhi, officials said. DFS officials at the site said that the fire had been brought under control and so far, no injuries and casualties have been reported.

DFS Director Atul Garg said, “initially, six fire tenders were rushed to the site, later, the fire call was upgraded to ‘serious’ and a total of 40 fire tenders were rushed to the site.”

Support our reporting.
Mr. Garg added that more than 150 fire personnel were deployed and the fire is under control, however, cooling operations are underway.

Sanjay Tomar, Deputy Chief at the DFS, who was at the site explained that the building deals with textile and fabric business, and had inflammable materials like polyester and nylon stored in different areas.

“It was difficult for us to access the narrow and congested lanes, while a portion of the building had collapsed, the fire fighting operations were carried out from outside,” Mr. Tomar said, adding that the water for fire operations was sourced from Chandni Chowk metro station.

