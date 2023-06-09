HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire at west Delhi hospital, 20 newborns rescued

No casualty has been reported

June 09, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area in the early hours of June 9, officials said.

Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area in the early hours of June 9, officials said. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of June 9, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1:35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Some furniture items in the basement of the hospital had caught fire. The fire was brought under control at 2:25 am. Twenty newborns were shifted to nearby hospitals. No casualty has been reported, they added.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.