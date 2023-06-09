Fire at west Delhi hospital, 20 newborns rescued

June 09, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - New Delhi

Twenty newborns were shifted to other medical facilities after a fire broke out at a hospital in west Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of June 9, officials said.

According to the fire department, they received information about the fire at 1:35 am following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Some furniture items in the basement of the hospital had caught fire. The fire was brought under control at 2:25 am. Twenty newborns were shifted to nearby hospitals. No casualty has been reported, they added.