Fire at Shahdara home; infant, others others die of suffocation

January 27, 2024 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - New Delhi

An infant and three others died of suffocation while two others were injured after a fire broke out in a house on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Shahdara on Friday, the police said.

The deceased included two women, Gauri and Rachna, a 17-year-old boy, and a one-year-old, they added.

The fire at Shahdara’s Ram Nagar area was reported at M.S. Park police station at 5.22 p.m., an officer said, adding that it was doused off after two hours.

“Police teams reached the spot where three persons trapped in the building were rescued,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chowdhury.

Three more persons were evacuated after fire tenders joined the rescue operation, the police said, adding that all the victims were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

“The building has four floors and a single staircase. During the preliminary inspection, it was found that some material stored in the ground floor caused the fire started,” the DCP said.

Legal action has been initiated against the building owner, Bhagat Singh, who owns the ground and first floor and had given the other floors on rent, the police said.

