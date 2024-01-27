GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire at Shahdara home; infant, others others die of suffocation

January 27, 2024 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

An infant and three others died of suffocation while two others were injured after a fire broke out in a house on the ground floor of a multi-storey building in Shahdara on Friday, the police said.

The deceased included two women, Gauri and Rachna, a 17-year-old boy, and a one-year-old, they added.

The fire at Shahdara’s Ram Nagar area was reported at M.S. Park police station at 5.22 p.m., an officer said, adding that it was doused off after two hours.

“Police teams reached the spot where three persons trapped in the building were rescued,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chowdhury.

Three more persons were evacuated after fire tenders joined the rescue operation, the police said, adding that all the victims were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

“The building has four floors and a single staircase. During the preliminary inspection, it was found that some material stored in the ground floor caused the fire started,” the DCP said.

Legal action has been initiated against the building owner, Bhagat Singh, who owns the ground and first floor and had given the other floors on rent, the police said.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / fire / disaster and accident / domestic accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.