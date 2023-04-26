ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at Sarojini Nagar market destroys four shops, no casualty

April 26, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The fire, which broke out around 2.20 a.m. on Tuesday, is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit inside one of the shops, fire department officials said

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market on Tuesday, destroying four shops and several temporary stalls.

Senior fire department officials said the blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit inside one of the shops, adding that no casualty was reported.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m., following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Ashok Randhawa, president, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association, said he will write to the Delhi government seeking compensation for the damaged shops. “We have suffered losses worth lakhs and most of the garments and other cloth stacked inside the shops were all burnt,” he added.

CONNECT WITH US