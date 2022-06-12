Fire at Rohini hospital leaves one patient dead

Elderly patient died due to disruption in oxygen supply

The charred remains at the ICU of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini where a fire broke out on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fire broke out at Rohini’s Brahm Shakti Hospital on Saturday morning, causing the death of a 64-year-old patient and leaving a doctor injured.

The elderly patient, Holi, died due to disruption in oxygen supply while the doctor sustained injuries in the melee that ensued after the fire erupted in the intensive care unit on the third floor, the police said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said they received a call around 5 a.m. about the blaze at the hospital and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the fire started after a short circuit and all patients were safely evacuated except for Holi, who was a kidney patient on ventilator support. He, too, was rescued but passed away later due to the disruption in oxygen supply.

Fire NOC with hospital

Mr. Garg said no firefighting equipment at the hospital was found in working condition and the exit on the third floor was both locked and blocked. A Delhi health department official, however, said the hospital is in possession of a fire NOC (no objection certificate). On the fire equipment not working, the official said it is the responsibility of the fire department to assess their condition.

A case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Vijay Vihar police station, the DCP said.