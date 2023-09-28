Fire at Mukherjee Nagar PG facility; 35 rescued

September 28, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

A massive fire broke out at a women’s paying guest (PG) facility in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Wednesday, following which all 35 occupants were evacuated, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Jitendra Meena said a few women and a minor, niece of one of the occupants, were admitted to a private hospital due to suffocation. “Their condition is stable now,” he said.

The incident comes barely a day after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a sealing drive against coaching institutes in the area operating without a fire NOC. In June, at least 61 students were injured after a building housing multiple institutes had caught fire in the area. The fire prompted authorities to crack down on institutes operating in violation of safety norms.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said the latest incident was reported at 7.46 p.m. and 20 fire tenders were rushed to the three-storey building near Signature View Apartments. The fire was brought under control around 9.15 p.m. “It seemed the fire was caused by a short circuit in the power meter panel near the staircase. The building has only one staircase,” the DFS chief said. DCP Meena said legal action will be initiated against the owner of the building.

The women in the PG facility were preparing for government exams in various institutes at Mukherjee Nagar, a hub of coaching centres in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is monitoring the situation.