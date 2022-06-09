Fire at metro parking in Jamia Nagar

No casualties; over 90 vehicles gutted

A massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle parking in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 90 vehicles were damaged in a fire that broke out at a parking lot on Jamia Nagar metro premises in south Delhi on early Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident, said fire officers.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said they received a call from the parking lot at 5:01 am. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the cooling operations continued till 11.15 a.m.

As many as 10 cars, a motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws and 50 old e-rickshaws were gutted in the blaze.

Another blaze was reported at southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, said the fire department. The fire started from the electric panel of a basement in a three-storey building around 2 p.m. A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported in the incident. Mr. Garg said approximately 80 persons were rescued from the building by firefighters.