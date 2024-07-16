GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire at Mayur Vihar building burns down three shops

Published - July 16, 2024 10:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The building that caught fire in Mayur Vihar Phase-2.

The building that caught fire in Mayur Vihar Phase-2.

A fire that broke out on the ground floor of a building in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar gutted several shops on its upper floors, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said on Monday.

While no one was injured in the incident, one person had to be rescued from the terrace of the building, he said.

“We received a call regarding a fire at a cafe and a school uniform store in Phase 2 and Pocket B of Mayur Vihar at 11.40 p.m. on Sunday,” the official said.

After receiving the call, the DFS sent 25 fire tenders to the spot, he added.

While the fire was brought under control, the DFS official told The Hindu that four fire tenders remained at the spot for a longer duration for the cooling process.

A senior police official said that the fire gutted three school uniform shops belonging to two brothers, Amar Preet Singh and Suman Jeet Singh. “The duo had shut down their shops around 9:30 p.m. and gone home. After their shops caught fire, they were informed by the locals, following which they alerted the Pandav Nagar police station,” said the officer.

