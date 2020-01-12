Fire at Mayapuri factory; 2 hurt

Two persons were injured after a fire broke out at a shoe-manufacturing unit in west Delhi’s Mayapuri Phase 2 on Saturday

The fire department received a call around 5 p.m. and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service. Since the factory was located in a congested area, the firefighters faced difficulties in reaching the site.

Around 90 firefighters had been deployed to bring the fire under control, said an official.

The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC.