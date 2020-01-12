Delhi

Fire at Mayapuri factory; 2 hurt

more-in

Two persons were injured after a fire broke out at a shoe-manufacturing unit in west Delhi’s Mayapuri Phase 2 on Saturday

The fire department received a call around 5 p.m. and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service. Since the factory was located in a congested area, the firefighters faced difficulties in reaching the site.

Around 90 firefighters had been deployed to bring the fire under control, said an official.

The police have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
fire
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 3:52:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/fire-at-mayapuri-factory-2-hurt/article30547506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY